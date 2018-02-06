They are getting back together. One of the bests onscreen pairing, Mohanlal and Nadia Moidu will get together after a gap of 34 years for Neerali, directed by Ajoy Varma.Buzz is that the actor, who is settled in Mumbai, will play Mohanlal's wife in the action-adventure thriller, the shoot of which is progressing in Mumbai.

Though there were speculations that Meera Jasmine and later Meena, have been roped in for the role. But, much to the delight of fans, the pair, which won the heart of fans in Nokkethadoorath Kannumnattu, will make a comeback. The movie also stars Suraj Venjaramood and Parvathi Nair in lead roles.

