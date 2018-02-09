Biju Menon-starrer Padayottam, which has gone on floors in Thiruvananthapuram the other day, has new additions to the cast. According to sources close to the production, Anu Sithara has been roped in to play a guest role in the comic entertainer.

"Anu Sithara plays a cameo in the movie. However, there is nothing such as a lady lead in Padayottam," says a member of the production team.

Besides Anu Sithara, directors Lijo Jose Pellissery and Basil Joseph will also play significant roles. "Padayottam will have three directors as actors. While Dileesh Pothan plays a prominent role, Lijo and Basil will also be seen in fresh avatars. However, the highlight is that Basil and Dileesh Pothan will be mouthing Thiruvananthapuram dialect in the movie," adds sources.

According to director Rafeeq Ibrahim, Padayottam is high on humour. Biju Menon plays a thug based in Thiruvananthapuram and will narrate the tale of a group of local goons led by Biju Menon, who set out on a journey to Kasargod.