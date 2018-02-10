THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan launched the fourth edition of Indywood Film Carnival (IFC) at a function in Technopark on Friday. This year’s IFC is slated to be held from December 1 to 4 in Hyderabad. The dates and venue were announced at a function at Aries Epica Studio in Technopark.

In his inaugural speech, the Minister said the film industry would soon open up a host of job opportunities. “The growth of the Indian film industry will generate employment opportunities. If we utilise the potential effectively, youngsters and the nation will benefit,” he said. The government will extend support to the initiatives of Indywood, he said. The IFC logo was also released at the function.

Indywood founder-director Sohan Roy said all efforts will be initiated to plug the economic drain holes in the film industry. Maldives Deputy Consul Jaadhulla Hussain Thaufeeg was felicitated at the function.

Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) chairman M Vijayakumar, producer M Renjith and Press Club secretary S Satheesh Babu, among others, attended the function.