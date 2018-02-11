Not many would have had a successful transition like his. Kunchacko Boban's career is all about reinvention, which makes him relevant even now. Twenty-one years after his debut as a romantic hero, Kunchacko, fondly called Chackochan, churns out what one would call "minimum-guarantee" flicks, playing diverse roles. Like the simple guy he is, Kunchacko's films, however, are simple, earthy and relatable.

In a tete-a-tete with Express, the actor opens up on his new image and movies.



Every recent film of yours, including Take Off, Ramante Edenthottam, to the latest

Shikkari Shambu, managed to elicit a good response.

The 'minimum-guarantee' tag makes me comfortable and happy. It is vital for any film to get noticed, and it is through this that I reach to a large audience. From a business angle and as an actor, it gives me immense happiness and satisfaction.

These days your picks are diverse. You played an IAS official in Diwanjimoola Grand Prix and a goonda in Varnyathil Ashanka. Do you get upset when people still tag you a romantic hero.

Yes, I feel content when my choices are appreciated by the audience. During the shoot of Diwanjimoola, I used to take a bike ride around Thrissur town in the 'District Collector look'. And, it felt so ironic because a few days after, I did the same as the thug Kavta Sivan, in Varnyathil Ashanka. Despite all this, people still associate me as a romantic hero, all because of the love for my old movies. While I don't feel upset about this, it makes me sometimes wonder whether my choices are indeed helping my effort.

Which is your priority, commercial success or critical acclaim?

Like any other actor, I prefer both. When we do a different film, we wish it reaches out to all. It is difficult for a film to stand only on the basis of critical response. Commercial success always encourages us to experiment and take up more such movies.

You are currently shooting for Ramesh Pisharody's Panchavarnathatha along with Jayaram, tell us something about it?

I play an MLA, Kalesh, in it. He is a decent politician and lives with his wife (Anusree) and mother (Mallika Sukumaran). Jayaramettan's entry into his life and subsequent events form the crux of the movie. Ramesh Pisharody is a successful stand-up comedian and this is his first directorial venture. His experience in humour will get reflected in the film and I believe this will be a good treat for Malayalees.

2017 was a mixed bag, with you taking up both light-hearted movies and serious ones. How's 2018 shaping up?

I am a common man who loves entertainment. After doing a few serious characters, I wanted to have a change and relax by doing comic flicks. So, my upcoming ventures Kuttanadan Marpappa and

Panchvarnatha are fun-filled ones. Yet, it will set you thinking.

You seem to be active on social media. Do you find it the best way to reach out to your fans?

It is the easiest platform that anybody can utilise to express their view. But, we should be wary of the fact that not everybody is going to support you. Some will manipulate our words and intentions and in such events, the best thing is to avoid reacting. Then, the important thing is not to limit our opinions to words.

Your lip-singing video of Hemanthamen song with Vijay Yesudas as a dedication for your wife Priya, had gone viral.

That video was taken very candidly when Viju came to see us. Priya is an ardent fan of

Hemanthamen.... and if I want to dedicate a song to her, I would play the same one.