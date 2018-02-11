Priya Prakash Varrier has become an Internet sensation with her expresisons | Twitter Photo

Omar Lulu's next 'Oru Adaar Love' seems to be trending on YouTube, thanks to the first song. The track Manikya Malaraya Poovi, composed by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineet Sreenivasan, turned viral on YouTube within few hours of its release.

Social media was flooded with appreciations about the music and the performance of debut actors featured in the video. The song is also trending on YouTube at number 1 position garnering more than 1 million views and 50,000 likes in just 20 hours. Written and directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar love tells the story of plus two students starring a bunch of newcomers.

The debutante actress Priya Prakash Varrier has won a million hearts already with her expressions and smile.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, youngsters have shared it on all social media platforms.

Here are some of the reactions, memes and appreciation posts on Twitter: