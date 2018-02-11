Omar Lulu's next Oru Adaar love seems to be trending on You Tube, thanks to the first song. The track Manikya Malaraya Poovi, composed by Shaan Rahman and sung by Vineet Sreenivasan, turned viral on YouTube within few hours of its release.

Social media was flooded with appreciations about the music and the performance of debut actors featured in the video.The song is also trending on YouTube at number 1 position garnering more than 1 million views and 50,000 likes in just 20 hours. Written and directed by Omar Lulu, Oru Adaar love tells the story of plus two students starring a bunch of newcomers.