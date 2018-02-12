Seems like actor Unni Mukundan's latest love is singing. The actor, who made his debut as a playback singer in Achayans, will soon croon a melodious number composed by Shaan Rahman.

The track "Anuraga sangeetham.." will be featured in Unni's next movie Chanakyathantram, directed by Kannan Thamarakulam. The song is penned by Kaithapram.

According to Unni, this was a thrilling experience. "Anuragam puthumazha polae in Achayans

wasn't a nervous experience for me because I had helped the write the lyrics. But, this was totally a different experience as the team became huge after Shaan Rahman and Kaithapram sir

was associated with it. However, I am happy it came out well," says Unni.

An action thriller, Chanakyathantram features Unni Mukundan and Anoop Menon in lead roles. Unni's first song "Anuragam puthumazha polae", composed by Ratheesh Vega, was released in June 2017. Upon release, the romantic track turned a hit. Unni Mukundan, whose last release was Tamil-Telugu bilingual Bhagmathie, will next be seen in Ira.