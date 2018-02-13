Priya Prakash Varrier has become an Internet sensation with her expresisons | Twitter Photo

Debutante Malayali actress Priya Prakash Varrier is a name and a face that has been all over social media since last week, ever since the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the upcoming film 'Oru Adaar Love' was released.

A short video clip from the song where Priya (playing a high school girl) raises both her eyebrows and winks at a boy (actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof), has gone viral and how. People on social media cannot obsessing over the girl Priya Prakash Varrier, the way she winks and the flirtatious exchange between the two young actors.

Now, another video of her is doing the rounds on social media. An old clip of her singing Arjit Singh's song 'Channa Mereya' (from the 2017 Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-starrer film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil') has surfaced from her Instagram account, and netizens just cannot stop professing their love for this multi-talented girl.

18-year-old Priya Prakash Varrier is a first year B.Com student at Vimala College in Thrissur, Kerala and will make her big screen debut on March 3 with director Omar Lulu's film 'Oru Adaar Love'.

Priya with her director Omar Lulu and co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof

(Instagram: @priya.p.varrier)