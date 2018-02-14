Ee Ma Yau, Lijo Jose Pellissery's next after

Angamaly Diaries, will have a festival premiere before its theatre release.

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery confirmed this to Express on Wednesday.

According to the director, the release date isn't confirmed yet and the makers are looking for a film festival to hold its premiere before making a mainstream release.

Ee Ma Yau, starring

Vinayakan and Dileesh Pothan in the lead, is said to be a dark satire. The movie was initially said to release in December 2017, but postponed indefinitely due to unknown reasons.

Ee Ma Yau also set a record of the Malayalam film shot in the least number of days.

Lijo had taken just 18 days to wind up the shoot.