A group of youth have filed a complaint in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Police Station, against the Malayalam song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' featuring recent sensation Priya Prakash Varrier. The group has alleged that the lyrics of the song insult the Prophet, when it is translated into English.

According to Falaknuma Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Syed Faiyaz, “The youth said the song’s lyrics allegedly hurt the sentiments of Muslims. A preliminary enquiry is going and no FIR has been filed yet.”

On Tuesday, one man from the group went live on Facebook and spoke about how Varrier's expression has insulted the lyrics of the song.

The song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' was composed by Shaan Rahman, and is from the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' directed by Omar Lulu.

Debutante Malayali actress Priya Prakash Varrier is a name and a face that has been all over social media since last week, ever since the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from the upcoming film 'Oru Adaar Love' was released.

A short video clip from the song where Priya (playing a high school girl) raises her eyebrows and then winks at a boy (actor Roshan Abdul Rahoof), has gone viral and how. People on social media cannot stop obsessing over Priya, the way she winks and the flirtatious exchange between the two young actors.

The 18-year-old Priya Prakash Varrier is a first year B.Com student at Vimala College in Thrissur, Kerala and will make her big screen debut with this film.

