Mohanlal will soon be seen playing a lorry driver in his next with director Bhadran. According to the director, the yet-to-be-titled movie will have Mohanlal playing a character with no name or identity.

"Lal's character is a unique one. He is a lorry driver who doesn't belong anywhere, nor has a language. He speaks almost all the languages but doesn't have a mother tongue. He is a wanderer," says Bhadran.​

According to him, the role requires Mohanlal in a very rustic avatar. "One reason we pushed back our shoot is that we want Mohanlal in a very unrefined look. Since he has lost a lot of weight and looks very trim for his character in Odiyan, we were forced to delay our schedule for a few months. Our initial plan was to start the shoot by February," he adds.

Bhadran says that the movie will be high on adventure, with a lot of action sequences. "It is a road movie, so naturally one can expect a lot of action scenes," he says. The team has also roped in Sarath Kumar and Ramya Krishnan. "The movie will be a high-budget one and will be shot in North India," says Bhadran.