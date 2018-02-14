Director Omar Lulu says Malabar Muslims have been singing the current viral song featuring Priya Prakash Varrier 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' since 1978. (Photo | Facebook)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Facing a case in Telangana over lyrics of a song in his upcoming film, its Director Omar Lulu today claimed the song had no objectionable reference and said Muslims in a part of Kerala had been singing it for over four decades.

"The song written by C M A Jabbar is sung during marriages and every celebration in Malabar region of North Kerala.

Malabar Muslims have been singing this song since 1978.

If it was not objectionable then, how has it become objectionable now?" Lulu asked.

He told PTI that it was for the censor board to take a final call on the matter.

"We have changed only its music and not the lyrics', he said.

Earlier in the day, Hyderabad police registered a case on a complaint that the lyrics of the teaser song 'Mani Manikya Malaraya poovi, in the film allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

Priya Prakash Varrier has become an Internet sensation with her

expressions | Twitter Photo

The complainants alleged that the song in the film had an "objectionable" reference to Prophet Muhammad's wife.

The teaser of the song featuring actor Priya Prakash Varrier has gone viral on social media sites.

Meanwhile, the second teaser of the film has also been released and it too has gone viral.

The 18-year-old actor, whose wink and smile in the teaser, catapulted her to national fame, said she wants to be known as a good actor, rather than as a 'wink queen'.

Priya Varrier become an overnight sensation and has got 3 million followers on Instagram and You Tube after the teaser song from her first film, 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

With her expressions, Priya Varrier stole the hearts of her social media followers as the song went viral.

However, she said: "I would like to be known as good actor rather being known as wink queen.

"A B.Com student and a classical dancer from Thrissur, the actor said she would like to continue acting along with her studies and singing.

Being a dancer had helped her in giving the expressions in the teaser, now being admired, she said.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic comedy and has Siyadh Shahjahan and Noorin Shereef sharing space with Priya.

The film is expected to be released by June end.