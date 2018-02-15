Just a few movies down the line, Niranjana Anoop has successfully created a space for herself in the Malayalam film industry with her realistic portrayal of characters big or small. Her latest movie Ira is getting ready to be released. "I play the role of Jennifer who is a very smart and bubbly girl," she said. "Gokul Suresh plays opposite to me. As the movie is a suspense thriller I am not supposed to reveal any details about the character and plot. The interested script prompted me to do the film," said Niranjana. She was also excited to share screen space with Unni Mukundan and Miya George, who also play important characters.

Niranjana has played significant roles in Loham, Puthenpanam, C/O Saira Banu and played the heroine in Dhyan Sreenivasan's Goodalochana. But she says that Loham, would always be special for her as it marked her beginning. "It was a memorable experience to be sharing screen space with Mohanlal," she said. "I was never nervous, but instead had an excitement in my mind."

Niranjana Anoop, A still from Ira

Niranjana said that acting with stellar performers like Mohanlal, Mammootty and Manju Warrier was like studying in top-class university. "I am lucky that I got an opportunity to act with them in the initial face of my career," she said. "It has helped me to develop as an actor."

Niranjana says her parents were initially reluctant to let her act in films but relented when she showed so much of interest. Other than acting, Niranjana, who is a first-year student at St. Teresa's College, is also passionate about dance. She has been learning Kuchipudi from the age of four. "I don't participate in competitions but do take part in cultural programmes," she said.

Asked which she liked more, Niranjana said, "To choose between acting and dancing is a difficult task as both have a special place in my life." Right from Goodalochana, Niranjana has been part of youth-centric movies. On the experience of working with young teams, she said, "It never felt like you are in a work space. There was always a fun element." Her upcoming films like Ira, Kala Viplavam Pranayam and B-tech have a bunch of youngsters.

Niranjana said the shoot of Kala Viplavam Pranayam is over and the film will hit the screens soon. Currently, she is shooting for B-tech, which also stars Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali. It is expected to hit the theatres by May.