TRIVANDRUM: Priyadarshan's upcoming film in which actor Abhishek Bachchan will play the lead role, will commence its shoot in Dharamsala on June 5, said the director.



"The script is ready. We are considering a few to play the heroine's role. We have a few options and will be finalised soon. Then we will move on to others in the cast line," Priyadarshan told IANS over phone from Chennai about the family comedy.



This will be the 93rd film of his career that has entered the 36th year.



In Bollywood, this is going to be his 27th film as a director.

