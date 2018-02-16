Asif Ali's next Mandaram will have him playing a young man who finds love as a life-changing experience. The actor will be seen romancing two girls, played by Anarkali Marikar and Varsha Bollamma.

According to director Vijesh Vijay, Mandaram is a pure love story. "Mandaram showcases the life of the protagonist from the age of nine to 32. The whole story revolves around Asif and how the relationships in his life mature him as a person," says the director.

The actor will also be seen in five get-ups. "He will be seen in different looks in each age group. There is a college look, then an after college look and even a teenage look," says Vijesh. The director also said that Asif hasn't attempted a character like this in his career before. "The character offers something new for him. This is a very script-backed venture that gives Asif a great opportunity to perform," he adds.

Mandaram will be music-oriented and will also mark the debut of composer Majeed Mujeeb. It will also have Arjun Asokan and Gregory Jacob in lead roles.