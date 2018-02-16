THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has come out in support of ‘Oru Adaar Love’ movie song ‘Manikyamalaraya Poovi’ which has kicked up a row. The objections raised against the song were nothing less than intolerance towards freedom of expression in art and thought, he said in a Facebook post.

He hinted at the possibility of a nexus between Hindu extremists and Muslim ones. Such controversies serve to remind us religious fundamentalists of all hues abhor art, he said. ‘’I understand that some persons have registered a case in a police station in Hyderabad saying that the song insults Prophet Mohammed. Such things cannot be seen as a coincidence.

This is nothing but intolerance towards freedom of expression in art and thought. You cannot blame people if they begin to suspect whether Hindu fundamentalists and Muslim fundamentalists are hand in glove in such issues,’’ he said. The Chief Minister also went on give a short history of the song. Penned by P M A Jabbar, it was sung by Thalassery Rafeeq on AIR in 1978.

But the song was made popular by Mapillapaatu singer Eranjoli Moosa. It is a song commonly sung at Muslim weddings in Kerala, he said. Art and literature are the greatest weapons against religious fundamentalism and communalism. That being the case, we should stand together with the exponents of art and literature, he said.