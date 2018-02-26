Indrajith and Murali Gopy, who were last seen together in Tiyaan will soon team up for Thakkol, to be directed by debutant Kiran Prabhakaran.According to the director, the movie will focus on the protagonist's life journey. "It is a mix of many genres. While it deals with human psyche, there will be a suspense element as well. But the narrative will be laced in humour," says Kiran.

Indrajith

The director says that both Indrajith and Murali Gopy will play the lead characters. "In fact, the movie rides on their chemistry. Their combo has always been notable and Thaakkol too will ride on their onscreen chemistry," says the director.

He adds that the characters are tailor-made for the actors. "When I finished the script, I felt Indrajith and Murali Gopy would be perfect as the protagonists. Both loved the script," says Kiran.Thaakkol will have Resul Pookooty in the sound department. According to the director, the movie's highlight is its sound and music. M Jayachandran will compose the tunes.

Thaakkol will also have Shaji Kailas as the producer. Shaji told Express that he found the script very

virtuous. "Thaakkol has a unique story. This story demands to be told. Hence, I wanted to be a part of the team," he adds.Thakkol will go on the floors by the end of March. The team will also release the

first-look posters in a week.