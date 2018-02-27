The All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF), the film festival arm of Project Indywood, has invited entries from international and domestic filmmakers for the fourth edition which will be held at Hyderabad from December 1-4.

Mollywood actor Balachandra Menon is the Festival Director. Feature Films, Short Films, Documentaries, Student Short Films and Indian movies of any duration produced from January 2017 to June 2018 are eligible for participation in the competition category. Debut directors can also submit applications. The IV Sasi Memorial award for Best Indian Debut Director has been instituted in the competition category in the memory of the late Mollywood director. In the Out of competition section there are categories for animation, children’s films and short films.

Interested participants can submit their entries through www.aliiff.com, Withoutabox (https://www.withoutabox.com/) or FilmFreeway (https://filmfreeway.com/). The early bird deadline will close by May 15 and the regular deadline will end on July 15. The winners will be rewarded with a cash prize, a certificate and a trophy.