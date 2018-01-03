Anson Paul, whose last movie is Aadu 2, will next be seen in Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which will have Mammootty playing a police officer. According to sources close to the movie, Anson will be seen playing Mammootty's brother.Abrahaminte Santhathikal, that marks the debut of Shaji Padoor, has been scripted by Haneef Adeni, who directed The Great Father.

A stylish thriller, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will have Mammootty playing Derek Abraham, who gets involved in a crucial investigation. However, according to the director, the movie won't have the qualities of a stereotypical cop movie.