For the last few days, Mohanlal is filling the news columns with his super slim avatar. And, while we wait for the actor in all his brilliance in Odiyan, reports do the round that he will be doing a cameo in not one, but two movies. While Mohanlal is rumoured to do a cameo role in Nivin Pauly-starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni, it is also speculated that he will be appearing in a guest role in

Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam, that has Dileesh Pothan in the lead.

While Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam director Rajesh Midhila had earlier told Express that the movie will have a leading star appearing in a cameo role, he hasn't yet named anyone.

The makers of Kayamkulam Kochunni too hasn't confirmed the reports. Meanwhile, Mohanlal will soon head to Mongolia to shoot for Ajoy Varma's Malayalam debut.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is said to be a crime thriller.

The first look of Manju Warrier-starrer Aami was out the other day. The movie, directed by Kamal, also has Tovino Thomas and Murali Gopi in significant roles