Comedian-turned-actor Ramesh Pisharody will start the shoot of his directorial debut Panchavarnathatha from today. The movie, that has Jayaram and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles, is being produced by Maniyanpillai Raju. The highlight of the movie will be Jayaram's bald avatar. The actor posted a video on Facebook on Tuesday going bald for the role. The buzz is that he will play a pet shop owner in the movie.A comedy, the movie will have Kunchacko Boban playing a politician.Anusree is the lady lead.

