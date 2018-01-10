Varsha Bollamma may owe all her popularity to her viral Dubsmash videos, but the acting bug bit her long before that."I wanted to be an actor since my childhood. And, Dubsmash videos happened while doing my debut Tamil movie Yaanum Theeyavan. It was something I did when I was bored. Even I couldn't believe when the videos went viral," she says.Though that is what gave Varsha all the fame, she has moved on. The actor, who will make her debut in Malayalam through Kalyanam, gets chatty about her career.

In M-Town

Varsha says she was offered Kalyanam after director Rajesh Nair happened to watch her Dubsmash videos. "He contacted me through a friend on the sets of Yaanum Theeyavan, my debut in Tamil. I loved the role and accepted it," says Varsha.

Varsha Bollamma

Kalyanam, a romantic comedy, was a great learning experience for her. "Since Shravan Mukesh and I were debutants, we got along well. The crew were very supportive as well, so I felt no pressure," she adds.

Sharing screen with senior actors like Sreenivasan and Mukesh has bettered her craft. She tells about how awestruck she was by their spontaneity in acting. "I was pleasantly surprised by the way they deliver dialogues very naturally. They don't stick to the script and are constantly improvising," she adds.

Her stint in Kerala has also improved her command over Malayalam, says Varsha, who hails from Coorg. "My mother speaks Malayalam. But, before I came here, it was an alien language. But now I have started reading Malayalam. I really want to stay here," says the actor.And, it seems the industry has already warmed up to her too. Varsha has already been roped to play the lead against Asif Ali in Mandaram.

Nazriya look-alike

This is one remarkVarsha has been hearing since her debut. But, being compared to popular actor Nazriya Nasim no longer concerns her. "But, I like that most of the comparisons are in a positive light. I don't treat them as a burden, and I like the fact that people shower me with the same affection they showed to her," she says.