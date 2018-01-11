The hit combo of Ranjith Sankar and Jayasurya is back. The duo will soon join hands for their next, titled Njan Marykutty.

The announcement was made by Jayasurya on his Facebook page. According to the actor, the project is a different one.

However, the highlight of the announcement was the first look poster that had the illustration of a sanitary napkin. This has triggered speculations that Jayasurya will be appearing as a transgender in the movie. However, director Ranjith Sankar refused to comment on the rumours.

He said: I have always done movies that address a serious topic. It is the narrative that will be light and engaging. Njan Marykutty won't be any different. All I can say at this point is that it will be a different and serious effort on our part." The director added that the movie will go on the floors on March 15. "We plan to release it by June," he said. Details of the cast and crew are also awaited.

Like the duo's earlier collaborations, Njan Marykutty too will be produced by their banner Dreams and Beyond. The movie will be released by Punyalan Cinemas Release. Jayasurya and Ranjith Sankar have proved themselves as a hit combo in M-Town, with all their projects, including the latest

Punyalan Private Limited doing well at the box office. The duo has also made Punyalan Agarbattis,

Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam and Pretham, all commercial success. Meanwhile, Jayasurya whose last release Aadu- 2 is a box office hit, also has Captain lined up for release. A sports biopic, Captain has the actor playing the late footballer V P Satyan. He will also be seen in Gabri, directed by debutant Samji Antony.