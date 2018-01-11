Actor Mohanlal, whose next project is Ajoy Varma's yet-to-be titled thriller, seems to have picked his next movie. The buzz is that the actor has given the nod to a script by director Ranjith.

Reports say that Mohanlal has approved the project and is likely to take it up after he wraps up the last schedule of Odiyan and Kayamkulam Kochunni, wherein he appears in a cameo role.

Though there is no official confirmation in this regard, if the project gets the green signal, this will be the duo's next after Loham which did a dismal performance at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ranjith also has Bilathikadha, starring Niranj and Anu Sithara, in his kitty. The director is likely to finish

Bilathikadha first before he takes up the Mohanlal project.

Bilathikadha, which will also have Mammootty in a significant role, will go on the floors in London soon.