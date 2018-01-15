After Chunkzz, Omar Lulu's next Oru Adaar Love has gone on the floors in Thrissur. This is the director's third venture, after Happy Wedding and Chunkzz.

Oru Adaar Love, which will have four faces as protagonists, is about the life of plus two students. The actors were selected after several rounds of audition. Omar himself has penned the story while the screenplay is by newcomers

Sarang Jayaprakash and Lijo Panadan. The music is by Shaan Rahman. Oru Adaar Love is being produced by Ouseppachan Valakkuzhy. Omar Lulu's last movie Chunkzz was one of the movies that did well at the box office last year. Though criticised for its misogynist content, Chunkzz went on to do well.