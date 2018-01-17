She doesn't take up many films, but when she does, she does it with utmost grace, leaving behind something to remember. The versatile actress Mamta Mohandas is back, with Carbon, playing a strong character. As the movie hits the theatres this Friday, Mamta gets candid about her upcoming release.

Says Mamta: "My first reason to choose Carbon is its director Venu sir. We met on the sets of Kadha Thudarunnu and since then he has become a father-like figure for me". Venu had told her about the project last year and she found the story and her character interesting, prompting her to take up the offer.

She plays the role of Sameera, a bubbly and adventurous girl, in the movie. Mamta says Sameera is already in her, so she could easily relate to the role. Due to the frequent location change, she took some time, though, to sink her teeth into the character. But, once she did it, it was very easy. The picturesque locations featured in the trailer has grabbed eyeballs and Mamta says the exotic shooting locations were mesmerising.

"I wondered how Venu sir found these beautiful places in the deep forests. After the final schedule was wrapped up, we didn't want to leave the place, its fresh air and ambience", she says. Mamta says this is also her toughest film till date.

"I believe it is same for Fahadh Faasil and Venu sir too," she adds.On her first outing with Fahad, she says they have known each other for a long time. "We always wanted to work together and finally when it happened, it is for such a good film. While playing our characters, we would try to make each scene better and surprise each other with our performances", she said.

Mamta is sure that the audience will easily relate to these characters and their chemistry.

She agrees that she is super selective these days, but has her reasons too. The actor says she chooses a role only if she connects to it. "Many a time, I miss out on movies because of not being in India. However, I select from whatever interesting that comes my way. I also do guest roles if it is good enough. That is how I did cameo roles in Goodalochana and Udaharanam Sujatha last year", she said. Clearly, Mamta has no apprehensions over taking up roles, however small it is, if the film is good.

Staying away from India, Mamta says she doesn't keep a track of things happening in the industry these days. "I can't comment on the cyber abuse against Parvathy or other controversies as I don't have a clear picture of it," she says. Mamta says she will be coming to India soon. I hope to announce my next projects then," she adds.