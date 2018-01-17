It is possible to make a shortfilm with shots similar to a feature film, according to Mibish Biju. This is what the college student hopes to portray through his work ‘Pottassum Thokkum’ which was released recently.Spanning 20-minutes, ‘Pottassum Thokkum’ revolves around the events happening at a church fest, speaking about the unique bond of friendship which takes places between a young girl and a mentally-retarded boy. Including a four-minute-long single shot and around 100 junior artistes, the film also makes use of camera shots, not commonly seen in short films.

“We did that single shot to create a festival feel. The church and the festive surroundings were a set created just for the work. It took around two weeks and two days to come up with the set and finish the shoot,” Mibish said.The final year student learning BA Filmmaking at St Joseph’s college in Changanassery, also attempts to showcase a heartwarming message through ‘Pottassum Thokkum’. With a plot involving the two central characters ‘Pottan’ and a girl ‘Tobitha’, the film throws light into how the mentally retarted boy turns into a saviour or guardian for the kid.

“The film delves into the concept of guardian angels. I believe that even on earth, there are such angels who can cross our path at times of trouble. It could be anyone. Because of this, we also have to give the deserved respect and importance to everybody.”For the young director, ‘Pottassum Thokkum’ is not the first venture. “I have made another shortfilm titled ‘Kalivandi’, which dealt on friendship. That was supposed to be a more commercial venture and was made before I started working on ‘Pottassum Thokkum’.

Ultimately, the student filmmaker nurses an ambition to get into feature films. “Directing a feature-length work has always been my dream. There is no other better medium than films to express your thoughts and spread a message to a big audience in a short span of time.”Starring Shine Pallath Yesudas and Baby Alona Johnson, the short film has been scripted by Nithin Simon. The work is produced by P G Xavier.