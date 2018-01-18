Ever since director Ranjith announced his next Bilathikadha, it was speculated that Mammootty will play a guest role in it. Now, the buzz is that not Mammootty, but Mohanlal will play the cameo.

Rumours have it that Mohanlal will play himself in the movie, that will go on the floors in London in March. Bilathikadha, scripted by Sethu, has Niranj and Anu Sithara in lead roles.If Mohanlal takes up the role, this will be his third cameo this year. The actor has already confirmed that he will be doing a guest role in Nivin Pauly-starrer Kayamkulam Kochunni and Dileesh Pothan-starrer Vaarikuzhiyile Kolapathakam.