Now, it is the turn of actor Tovino Thomas to venture into production. Tovino, along with director John Paul, has announced the launch of a production banner titled Guppy Films.

This was announced by the actor during his birthdaycelebrations. To mark the day, the team had also organised the re-release of their movie Guppy.

According to Tovino, the banner will produce small-budget movies. "We aim to produce movies that feature me and other upcoming artists in Mollywood," he said.

Meanwhile, Tovino's debut in Tamil Abhiyum Anuvum will hit the screens on March 3. A love story,

Abhiyum Anuvum will be simultaneously released in Malayalam as Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum. The movie marks the directorial debut of cinematographer B R Vijayalakshmi.

The actor, who is currently shooting for Felini's Theevandi, will next be seen playing antagonist to Dhanush in Maari- 2.

He also has Maradona lining for release.