Dulquer Salman, who will make his Bollywood debut with Irffan Khan in Karwan, seems to have chosen his next in Hindi.

The latest we hear is that Dulquer will be seen opposite Sonam Kapoor in the celluloid adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel The Zoya Factor.

The buzz is that Dulquer has listened to the script and has already given the nod. However, he is yet to sign the contract.

There are reports that the actor will be seen as a cricket player in the movie. The Zoya Factor is being produced by Fox Star Studios.

There were also speculations that the actor will be a part of Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan, but seems like the makers have zeroed in on Abhishek Bachchan for the part.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor |AFP

While Dulquer is busy with Mahanadi, where he will play the legendary actor Gemini Ganesan, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in Pad Man and Veere Di Wedding.