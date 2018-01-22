Malayalam actor Bhavana got married to Kannada producer Naveen on Monday. (Photo | Express Photo Service)

THRISSUR: In the presence of close relatives and friends, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon and Kannada film producer Naveen tied the knot at Thrissur Thiruvambady Sree Krishna temple at 9.40am on Monday.

A huge crowd flooded the temple to witness the marriage and it turned out to be a difficult task to manage the people. Police had blocked the vehicle movement and arranged security measures.

They were engaged on March 9, however, they had delayed marriage as they were waiting to complete a year after the death of Naveen's mother.

Over 100 police officers were posted to restrict intrusion by fans.



After the simple ceremony, the two drove to an auditorium where a feast was arranged.

Photos of the marriage are going viral through the social media including the ones of her Mehendi ceremony.

Celebrities including Remya Nambeesan, Mrudula Murali and Sayanora Philip had attended the function.

According to The Indian Express, the wedding reception will be held at Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur.

The reception is expected to be attended by people from film and politics.

The couple knew each other for over five years.



Happy Married Life #Bhavana & #Naveen A post shared by CineTimee (@cinetimee) on Jan 21, 2018 at 10:12pm PST

Earlier, Bhavana’s mother had told Express the actors’s marriage with Naveen was fixed by her father before his death.

Bhavana's first Kannada film Romeo was produced by Naveen in 2002. The actress met Naveen on the set of the film and soon their friendship turned into love.

ALSO READ: 10 things to know about Malayalam actress Bhavana

The couple got engaged in March 2017.

The couple had earlier planned a marriage in 2014, but the actress had already signed and committed to act in various films during the year. The death of her father in 2015 and later in January 2016 the death of Naveen's mother, further delayed the marriage.

Pictures from Bhavan's Mehendi function:

Photo | Instagram

Photo | Instagram

Photo | Instagram/Mahadevan Thampi

In a previous interview, Bhavana had said that she will definitely continue her work in movies after her marriage.

Bhavana had made her Sandalwood debut with 'Jackie' and has starred successfulful films like 'Vishnuvardhana', 'Bachchan' and the latest hit, 'Chowka'.

She has recently shared screen space with Shivrajkumar in Suri's 'Tagaru'.

Born as Karthika Menon, Bhavana took her screen name about 15 years ago when she made her debut with 'Nammal'.

The 31-year-old actress is hugely popular in the south Indian film circuit.

She is best known for films like "Nammal", "Daivanamathil", "Chronic Bachelor".

(with inputs from agencies)