With Aadhi and Streetlight releasing on Friday, the box office will witness a big clash between the young upcoming star Pranav Mohanlal and superstar Mammotty. Aadhi, directed by ace filmmaker Jeethu Joseph, has already grabbed eyeballs with its teasers and people applauding the stunt scenes performed by Pranav. The film follows the life of a young music aspirant played by Pranav and stars Lena, Siddique, Aditi Ravi and Anusree in pivotal roles.

Streetlights, on the other hand, is said to be an investigative thriller with Mammootty donning a cop's role. The film will mark the debut of cinematographer Shamdat Sainudeen as director and was shot in Malayalam and Tamil.

A song from the film featuring Soubin Shahir and Lijo Mol is trending on Youtube. The film also has Joy Mathew, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Neena Kurup. Aadhi is produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, while Playhouse Motion Pictures, owned by Mammootty, produced Streetlights.