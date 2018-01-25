The award-winning cinematographer turned director Sujith Vaassudev will start shooting for his next titled Ottarsha (a colloquial name for auto-rickshaw) next month. This is his second directorial venture, following James and Alice, which starred Prithviraj and Vedhika.The announcement poster was recently released. It gave the impression that the film will be a realistic entertainer with an autorickshaw playing a central role.

"The autorickshaw is a common man's vehicle and the story is also about the general public and their lives. It will have humour, elements of a suspense thriller and will cater to the family audience too," said Vaassudev. The film is set in Kannur, so the shoot will happen mostly in that area.

Vaassudev who is also handling the cinematography said that Anusree will play the lead role. "She is learning to drive an auto-rickshaw," said Vassudev. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised but the director said that a casting call has been done. So, newcomers will be essaying other pivotal roles. "The film will be narrated by different people travelling in the autorickshaw, It is a realistic story with natural situations and characters." he said.

While Sharreth will be composing the music, editing will be by Johnkutty and Jayaraj Mithra has written the script. Vaassudev is producing the film along with Mohandas and Lenin Varghese.