Finally, Mohanlal's next has a title. The action thriller has been namedNeerali. This was announced by the actor himself in socialmedia.

The title poster read: Unveiling the title of my new movie directed by Ajoy Varma and produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner Moonshot Entertainment (sic).

The actor has last week posted his look from the movie, that is being shot in Mumbai. An actor-adventure flick, Neerali will also have Parvathi Nair in a

pivotal role. The movie is being directed by Ajoy Varma.