A sidekick character in an obvious star vehicle like Aadhi has every possibility of ending up as a caricature, but trust Anusree to bring life to it. With her wry humour, the bold and tough Jaya has made us root for her in Aadhi. While Pranav's debut gets celebrated, we cannot help but relate to Anusree's portrayal. So did the hundreds who watched her. But, Anusree says she is surprised by the great response.

"This is unexpected. It feels so good. I had called Jeethu sir the other day to thank him. He was surprised that I didn't realise the character was a strong one when we shot for it. I told him that an actor can never see the bigger picture, like the director," she laughs.

Anusree

She credits Jeethu Joseph for everything. "When he narrated the script, he told me Jaya was a bold woman, who has been hardened by her life experiences. The key was in striking a balance between her 'arrogance' and affection. It may be a side role but Jaya was a well-fleshed-out character," she says.

And, Ansuree has no qualms playing side roles. "I am not someone who insists on playing only the lead characters. I don't mind roles like what I did in Aadhi. But then, it should be relevant to the narrative. There should be something to perform," she says.

Anusree's next is Autorsha, in which she plays an auto rickshaw driver. She is all set to take driving lessons. "It is a satire and revolves around a female auto rickshaw driver and people who board her vehicle. There aren't many famous faces in Autorsha, the content is the king here. We go on the floors by March," she adds.

At the moment, the actor is doing Panchavarnathatha, directed by Ramesh Pisharody. There is humour in it, but it is not an out-and-out comedy subject, says Anusree, who handles humour with ease. She says comedy is her forte and Urvashi her favourite actor. "I think everybody associates me more with humour. I feel proud when people say I can handle comic roles likes the ones Urvashi chechi did in her days. I am nowhere near her, but the mere comparison makes me so happy," she confesses.