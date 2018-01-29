Jeethu Joseph, whose latest movie Aadhi is doing extremely well in theatres, has roped in Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor for his Bollywood debut. According to the director, his new venture will be a thriller.

"It will be the remake of a foreign language movie. We have brought the rights, It will be a thriller. However, I won't be scripting the movie. It is being done by a Mumbai-based writer," he said.

As for the remaining cast, the director says he is planning to rope in fresh faces. "We haven't decided on the female lead as of now. Things are still in the discussion stage. However, the plan is to get a new face," he said. The yet-to-be-titled movie will go on the floors by April. Though Jeethu has directed the Tamil version of his hit movie Drishyam, it was Nishikant Kamat who helmed the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Jeethu also expressed happiness at the way Aadhi has been received by people. "The movie is doing extremely well. People loved Pranav in it. I am more than elated with the response Aadhi has generated," he added.