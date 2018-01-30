KOCHI: After his ‘Madhuram Malayalam’ song touched a chord with Malayalees across the globe, the Mumbai-based musician Sherrin Varghese is back with yet another hit number. This time, the vocalist has given a new spin to the once popular Bollywood masterpiece ‘Dilbar Dil Se Pyare’ from the 1970’s. Fondly known as Cherokee, a title earned while performing with ‘A Band of Boys’ (India’s first rock band), Sherrin says his latest ‘Lehri Naino Waale’ is a mystic number and a soul searching attempt to find the mysteries hidden inside the human heart.

The singer says it was his love for travelling that took him to the Bedse caves in Maharastra where the entire video for the song was shot. “I think the winning factor of the album was the mix of the song and the location. I have been receiving a lot of calls saying that they just loved the video,” says Sherrin who popularly dabbles between song writing, composing, producing and acting. The Bedse caves, according to the musician, is a relatively unknown historical site traced from first century BC located in Mavul taluk in Pune next to the Pavana river.

“ I am an avid traveller and also happen to be the admin of a travel group ‘Bombay Trekkers’, where we

Sherrin Varghese

discover and popularise new sites. I had heard of this place called the Bedse caves and went to the spot to learn more about it. I was just blown away by its beauty,” he said.

Sherrin says he hopes to popularise more places through his music albums. “This was a thought that kind of struck me when I produced the Madhuram Malayalam song for Kerala Tourism in 2016. For the song, we travelled the length and breadth of the state to give travellers a feel of the place. My lovation for Lehri Naino Waale’ also came from such a thought,” he said.

The song

Sherrin says though they decided to make a complete remix of the song, they later fixated on the lyrics ‘Dil Se Pyare’ because there were many angles of the lyrics they could explore. “If you have heard the original number, you would have noticed it is a very happy song. We wanted to explore a unique concept and finally ended up giving it a different colour. To be very honest, nobody can recognise the original song through our number, but that is what we had in mind,” he said. The Bedse caves gave the singer the perfect location for a mystic setting. The video and the song is also very darkly romantic. Anant Mutreja has written the lyrics for the song while singer Veena Parasher sang the female rendition for the song.