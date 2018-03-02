Writer M Mukundan's short story, Auto Rickshawkarante Bharya, will be made into a film by director Harikumar. This will also mark the famous writer's debut as a scriptwriter.

According to Harikumar, Mukundan is working on the script of the movie that is likely to go on the floors in July. "It will be a faithful adaptation of the story. The treatment will be interesting and the movie will be set in Mahe and the characters will speak in the Mahe accent," says the director.

As for the lead cast, the director says he is in talks with actors in the industry. "Many names are floating on the Internet, but I haven't selected anybody yet. However, Auto Rickshawkarante Bharya will need a bold actor to play the lead as the role is a meaty one," he adds.