Anu Sithara, whose last release was Captain, has been roped in to play a significant character in Oru Kupprasidha Payyan, that has Tovino Thomas in the lead. According to director Madhupal, she will be seen in a significant character. "The details of her character is kept under wraps. But, I can say that she plays a significant role in the film, something at par with Tovino Thomas' and Nimisha Sajayan's. She has joined the location at Vaikom," says the director.

Besides Anu Sithara, veteran Tamil actor Saranya Ponvannan has also joined the cast list. Oru Kupprasidha Payyan is based on the recent murder cases in Kerala.Meanwhile, Anu Sithara will also be seen playing a cameo in Padayottam.