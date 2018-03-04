Pranav Mohanlal has signed his next with director Arun Gopy. This will be the second project for both of them.The news was announced on Facebook by the director himself. He posted: "With utmost happiness and privilege, I take this opportunity to announce my next venture with Tommichayan (Tomichan Mulukupadam) starring the highly talented, loved and appreciated actor, Pranav Mohanlal. (sic).

Pranav Mohanlal

According to the director, the movie is yet to be titled and will go on the floors by the end of May. "We plan to start rolling before June. All I can say at this point is that the character is something that Pranav Mohanlal can pull off with ease. He is going to be at his best for this. We will announce the genre and other details in the coming days," said Arun Gopy.

The director also announced that auditions will be held at various places, including Dubai, for a fresh face to be paired opposite Pranav. "We are planning on casting a new face. Only if we don't find anyone who fits the bill that we will think about people in the industry," says the director.

While Pranav Mohanlal made his debut with Aadhi, Arun Gopi debuted with Ramaleela, that had Dileep in the lead. The movie went on to be a top-grosser of 2017.