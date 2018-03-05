Dileep's mega project Kammarasambavam is nearing completion. The period drama, directed by

Ratheesh Ambat, is speculated to hit the screens during Vishu and the makers are busy with the post-production works, including dubbing. However, the buzz is that there is a song sequence featuring Dileep left to be completed.

The actor, who plays the protagonist Kammaran in the movie, also has Murali Gopy and Tamil actor Siddarth in lead roles. The last schedule of the movie is progressing in Kochi, where actor Dileep is playing the older version of himself. According to the director, Dileep has put on prosthetic make up to play a 90-year old man.

After wrapping up Kammarasambavam, Dileep will head to Dubai where he will be shooting for Professor Dinkan. The second schedule of the comedy drama will go on the floors in March itself. There are three more schedules remaining for Professor Dinkan.