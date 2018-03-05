Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum may be an intense love story, but its director B R Vijayalakshmi warns you against having any prejudices, lest you think it is a cliche-ridden romantic drama. She says the story, inspired by a Latin American story, is anything but the usual romantic fare. "This is one story with zilch prior reference. The story is the hero in Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum. And, most importantly, I want to clarify that this isn't a cancer story. Pia Bajpayee's bald look seems to have given everyone an idea that it is a cancer survivor's tale," says the cinematographer -turned-director.

Vijayalakshmi, Asia's first women cinematographer, says Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum is an urban love story that boasts of a wonderful onscreen chemistry between its lead pair. "The pairing is the highlight. In fact, I was on a hunt for an actor who would suit the bi-lingual. That's how I stumbled onto Tovino Thomas in Guppy. His acting prowess impressed me and I knew he would be able to pull off Abhi. It was the same with Pia who was on a break from South Indian cinema for long. She has the charm, warmth and the talent to pull off a complex character like Anu," says Vijayalakshmi.

Though a bilingual, Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum (Abhiyum Anuvum in Tamil) isn't restricted by a language or location. "The movie isn't set in a Tamil or Malayalam nativity nor does it give off a clear Tamil or Malayalam flavour. The characters and the setting are relatable to anyone," she adds.

And, Vijayalakshmi enjoyed the challenge every bit.

"When Saregama mooted the idea of socially-significant, realistic and hard-hitting cinema, a bilingual was on the cards. That's when I took over this project. While working on the movie, we didn't have any reference. I just had the story but had no idea of the emotions and |feelings underlining it. So, it was a challenge to explore the different facets of every character," says the director.