The first look of Suriya's next film was revealed on Monday and it is titled NGK. The actor took to Twitter to release the image, saying, "Dear all! Need your love for NGK. To director Selvaraghavan, a very happy birthday." From the first look it's clear that Suriya's character is named NGK, but we may have to wait a while to learn what the letters stand for.

The film, Suriya's 36th, was launched last month, and recently, a set of resembling Ambasamudram was constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore in Chennai, where the second schedule will be shot. NGK has Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet playing the female leads.Directed by Selvaraghavan, the film is produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. With Yuvan Shankar Raja composing the tunes, NGK is scheduled for release this Diwali.