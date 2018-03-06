After a gap of seven years, Mamta Mohandas has started shooting for a Tamil movie, titled Oomai Vizhigal. She will be pairedopposite Prabhu Deva in the movie.

Mamta Mohandas

As per reports, the movie has gone on the floors in Ooty. The actor, in an Instagram post, also clarified that the movie is not a remake of the 1986 movie of the same name.

Mamta, who was last seen in Carbon, has also signed her next to Malayalam opposite Asif Ali. The movie, titled Vijay Superum Paurnamiyum, is being directed by Jis Joy.

Her last Tamil release in Tamil in Thadaiyara Thaaka in 2012. Oomai Vizhigal, directed by Akash Sam, is produced by Passion Film Factory. Details about the cast and crew of Oomai Vizhigal are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva will next be seen in silent thriller film Mercury with director Karthik Subbaraj. The movie has been confirmed to hit the screens on April 13.