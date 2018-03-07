If reports are to be believed, director Jenuse Muhammed, who made his debut with the hit film 100 Days of Love in 2015 is gearing up for his second project with Prithviraj.

Prithviraj

The movie, titled as Nine, is said to be on the theme of science-fiction, with the actor playing a scientist's role while Nithya Menen and Parvathy are the female leads. The film, which is expected to be shot both in and outside Kerala, will go on the floors in April.

Interestingly, reports suggest that the film will be produced by Prithviraj under his new production banner, which might be announced soon. The actor had left his previous production venture August Cinemas in 2017.

Prithviraj, who has begun shooting for the much-anticipated film Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy is awaiting the release of My Story and Ranam-The Detroit Crossing. Meanwhile, Nithya has multilingual Praana which will be released soon, while Parvathy can be seen in My Story.