Setting her first footsteps in Mollywood, popular Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha is excited about her debut. The romantic thriller Charminar will hit the theatres today. Ajith C Logesh, who wrote the script for Money Ratnam, starring Fahadh Faasil, is wearing the director's cap for the first time with Charminar.

The actress goes candid about her experiences and her role. "I had a wonderful experience working in a Malayalam film. The film had a great team on and off the camera. It was a blessing to be part of this beautiful venture," Harshika said. She plays the role of Nanditha, a girl next door who goes on to become a supermodel. "The character has multiple shades and is a performance-oriented one," she said.

According to Harshika, it was Charminar's commendable storyline that made her sign the movie. Harshika is sharing shared screen space with talented actors like Ashwin Kumar and Hemanth Menon. "When people in front of us perform really well, we will try to match up to them. There was a healthy competition between three of us," she said. She also said that the beautiful songs composed by Jecin George and cinematography by Faisal V Khalid made the film look good. The actress, who entered Kannada films at the age of 15, said that there is a lot of difference in both industries.

"In Kannada, actors work in three or four schedules and it takes a longer time to complete the movie. But in Malayalam, I completed the filming within a month," she said. Due to this, she could continue to play the same role until the film got over, without switching to another character in another film. However. Harshika said that both industries have a space for heroine-centric movies. "I have done many special appearances in various Kannada films because I liked the roles. The number of scenes doesn't matter to me if the character has something worthwhile to do," she said. Harshika is hoping Charminar will be loved by the audience.