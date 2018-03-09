Actor Prithviraj announces new production houseand his wife Supriya Menon on Friday announced the launch of his new production house, titled Prithviraj Productions.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the actor said: "We have always wanted to give back to cinema… and we couldn’t possibly think of a better way to do that than facilitate films which we believe will make Malayalam cinema proud."

He added that more details about the projects and their vision will be revealed in upcoming days. The actor also thanked Shaji Nadesan and Santhosh Sivan, with whom he has started August Cinemas in 2011 for supporting him when he took "baby steps into the world of film production". In a online statement, August Cinema also supported Prithviraj's new venture, promising every support.

Prithviraj, who is shooting for Blessy's Aadujeevitham, will also be seen in Kaaliyan, a period drama that has him playing a warrior.