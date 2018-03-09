Speculations are rife that Mammootty's superhit movie The Great Father is all set to beremade into Tamil and Telugu.

Venkatesh

According to sources, actors Venkatesh and Vikram have been roped in for the Telugu and Tamil, respectively. While it is said that Venkatesh loved the Malayalam movie and wanted a remake of the same, the details regarding the Tamil project is yet to be clear. A revenge drama, The Great Father was directed by Haneef Adeni. The movie opened to a record initial, and was one of the top grosser of 2017.

Besides Mammootty, the movie had Tamil actor Arya, Baby Anikha, Sneha and Malavika Mohanan in significant roles. It was produced by August Cinemas.