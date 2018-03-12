We have been hearing quite a lot about Dileep's next with Nadir Shah, titled Kesu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. Though there isn't any official confirmation in this regard yet, the buzz is that Dileep will be playing a 60-year-old man in the movie and will be paired opposite Urvasi.

The movie, that is still in the scripting stage, will also mark the first association of Dileep and Nadhir Shah as an actor and director. While Dileep will head to Dubai for the second schedule of Professor Dinkan, Nadhir Shah is busy with Ajith from Aruppukottai, that will mark his debut in Tamil.