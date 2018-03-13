Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the comedy film Karwan, has signed his next Hindi film, The Zoya Factor, opposite Sonam Kapoor.

The Abhishek Sharma-directorial will be an adaptation of the 2008 Anuja Chauhan novel of the same name. The romcom, which will be woven with an ample dose of cricket, will have Dulquer playing the captain of the Indian cricket team, Nikhil Khoda, while Sonam will essay the role of Zoya Singh Solanki, an advertising agent. The story revolves around Zoya, who is considered the lucky charm of the Indian team, and Nikhil, who is always at loggerheads with her. How they fall for each other gradually and if India lifts the World Cup forms the rest of the plot. The film is slated for release on April 5, 2019.